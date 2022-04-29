Man arrested after drug bust during Qormi traffic inspection

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Thursday night in Qormi during a traffic inspection, after he was found in possession of drugs.

Police said that on Thursday at around 10.45pm, members of the Rapid Intervention Unit (RUI) arrested a man from Qormi after a search was conducted in his vehicle.

They said that a Toyota IQ was seen stopping close by, with the driver acting suspiciously. After a search was conducted by the police, it resulted that the man was found to be carrying various packets of suspected cocaine, cash and drug related equipment.

The man was arrested on the spot and is expected to be arraigned in court on Friday at around 11.15am before Magistrate Ian Farrugia.