Man grievously injured after falling off a truck

The man was injured after falling off a truck he was loading in Corradino

3 May 2022, 3:29pm
by Luke Vella
The accident occurred at the Corradino industrial estate
A man suffered grievous injuries after falling from a truck in Paola.

Police said that on Tuesday at around 12.30pm, it was informed of an accident that had occurred at the Corradino industrial estate. From its preliminary investigations, it results that a 48-year-old man from Qormi was injured, after he fell from a truck he was loading.

The man was assisted by a medical team and was taken to Mater Dei hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

More police investigations will follow.

