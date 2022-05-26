Mark Camilleri to appear in court under arrest, after missing sitting

Mark Camilleri, the former National Book council chairman has been ordered to appear in court under arrest, after he did not show up for a sitting in relation to a criminal complaint filed by Rosianne Cutajar.

Cutajar asked the police to take action against Camilleri, the author of A Rent Seeker’s Paradise, over repeated online insults and threats aimed at her.

When the case was called in April, questions arose as to whether Camilleri had been validly summonsed for the sitting. Camilleri’s lawyer, Timothy Spiteri, informed the court that his client was not present in Malta at the moment of notification and has not been on the island since then.

Camilleri has in actual fact been residing abroad.

Inspector Marcus Cachia who is prosecuting, had exhibited the notice of summons which had been delivered to Camilleri’s father’s house.

The case had been adjourned but when it resumed on Thursday, the court ruled that the summons notice was valid.

The court said that Camilleri was aware of the date of the first hearing, considering that his lawyer had filed an application on 7 April, making reference to the charges and arguing against the validity of the notification.

The prosecution had also exhibited email correspondence that Camilleri had had in January, in reference to the case.

The court rejected Camilleri’s arguments, and ordered that he be brought the next session under an arrest warrant.

Lawyers Edward Gatt and Mark Vassallo appeared parte civile whilst lawyer Timothy Spiteri was defence counsel.