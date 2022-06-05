Three hospitalised in two traffic accidents

Three people were hospitalised on Saturday afternoon in two traffic accidents in Żabbar.

The first accident happened at 6:30pm. According to police, a DAF bowser and Land Rover Discovery collided on Triq Villabate.

The bowser was being driven by a 49-year-old man, while the Land Rover was being driven by a 31-year-old woman. A 27-year-old man was in the passenger seat of the Land Rover.

A medical team and members of the civil protection department arrived on site for assistance. The two people in the Land Rover were taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance to receive further treatment. The woman suffered serious injuries, while the man sustained grievous injuries.

The person driving the bowser received care at a medical centre.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella is leading an inquiry into the accident.

In the second accident, a 29-year-old German woman was hit by a car in Triq San Anard at 7:30pm. The car, a Honda Fit, was being driven by a 59-year-old woman from Mosta.

The victim was treated by a medical team on site, but was later taken to hospital with grievous injuries.

Police investigations into both accidents are ongoing.