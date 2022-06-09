Civil Protection rescue dog trapped down well in Pembroke

Civil Protection officers from the Pembroke Fire Station rescued a dog which had fallen into an abandoned well.

Civil Protection said the accident took place on Wednesday in Pembroke.

“Thankfully, the dog was brought up to safety unharmed,” CFC said in a Facebook post after the rescue.

Back in 2014, a 66-year-old man from Sliema had also fallen into a well in Pembroke.

One of the man’s two dogs had barked until, eventually, passers realised that someone was trapped underground.

He spent 22 hours trapped before he was rescued.