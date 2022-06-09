menu

Civil Protection rescue dog trapped down well in Pembroke

Civil Protection said that the dog was unharmed and was reunited with its owner 

laura_calleja
9 June 2022, 10:07am
by Laura Calleja
The dog was reunited with its owner (Photo: Civil Protection Malta)
Civil Protection officers from the Pembroke Fire Station rescued a dog which had fallen into an abandoned well.

Civil Protection said the accident took place on Wednesday in Pembroke.  

“Thankfully, the dog was brought up to safety unharmed,” CFC said in a Facebook post after the rescue.

Back in 2014, a 66-year-old man from Sliema had also fallen into a well in Pembroke.  

One of the man’s two dogs had barked until, eventually, passers realised that someone was trapped underground.

He spent 22 hours trapped before he was rescued.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
