Man driving e-kick scooter injured in St Julian’s accident

A 36-year-old Italian man driving an e-kick scooter was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Sunday morning.

The accident happened in Triq San Gorg, St Julian’s at around 2am, after the was involved in a collision with a Toyota Corolla driven by a 24-year-old woman from Birzebbuga.

The man was administered first aid on the site of the accident, but was later transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries. The woman was not injured in the accident.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Two injured in Zebbug accident

In another accident in Triq is-Siġġiewi, Ħaż-Żebbuġ two drivers involved in a collision were hospitalised.

The police said initial investigations showed there was an accident involving a Nissan Qashqai driven by a 46-year-old from Imqabba and a Citroen C4 driven by a 20-year-old woman from Birkirkara.

The drivers were transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where they were certified as suffering from grievous injuries. The Civil Protection Department’s assistance was also requested.

Police investigations are ongoing.