Woman fined €500 for importing cannabis in UPS parcel

Annabel Fernandez, a Spanish citizen residing in Malta, has been fined €500 for illegally importing cannabis from overseas.

Fernandez pleaded guilty to the charges brought against her in front of magistrate Noel Bartolo.

Testifying, Inspector Martin Mallia explained the drug, delivered through UPS parcel, was intercepted and seized by the police. The authorities immediately arrested and questioned the Spanish woman.

Representing the accused, lawyer Stefano Filletti argued that apart from a clean record and her earlier admission, the cannabis grass found in her possession was not illegal.

He argued the accused could freely possess and even sell the substance in Malta.

“Ironically,” Filletti argued, “had Fernandez subsequently sold the substance - the sale and the third-party acquirer would not be committing any crime.”

“The crime was importing a legal substance without a licence, again a restriction which was not commonly applied within the EU,” he said.

“Furthermore, the quantity clearly suggested that it was for personal use,” he said, a fact which the police agreed with.

The court, having heard all submissions, imposed a fine of €500 on the accused.