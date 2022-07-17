Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with grievous injuries after a traffic accident in the St Paul's Bay bypass.

According to police, the accident happened at 11:15am.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the victim, a Nepalese 38-year-old man from St Paul's Bay, was driving a Kymco Agility motorcycle when he suffered a collision with a car that allegedly left the site of the accident.

The victim was given first aid on site and later taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

He is suffering from grievous injuries as a result of the accident.

Police investigations are ongoing.