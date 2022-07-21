Police yet to identify dead man found in Birżebbuġa

The decomposed body of a man discovered in Birżebbuġa today week is yet to be identified.

The police said investigations and a magisterial inquiry are still ongoing, when asked whether any progress had been made on the identification process.

No foul play had been suspected in the death of the man, whose heavily decomposed body was found in the vicinity of a wedding hall, opposite Għar Dalam.

In an official statement, police said it received an anonymous report at the Żejtun police station, saying there was a dead body under a tree at the location.

"An autopsy on the cadaver should shed more light on the case, as will DNA tests, which will help confirm the identity of the man," police said last week.

The police did not comment on whether any of the clues were pointing towards any of the missing persons reported missing in recent weeks.

They also refused to say whether family members of the missing individuals have been assisting them in their investigations.

Karmenu Fino, an 83-year-old man who suffers from dementia, went missing from St Vincent de Paul residence on 28 June. 70-year-old Salvu Bonnici from Gudja has also been reported missing since 1 July.