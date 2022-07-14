menu

Man’s decomposed corpse found in Birżebbuġa

Dead man found in vicinity of a wedding hall in Birżebbuġa • Identification only possible after autopsy

kurt_sansone
14 July 2022, 9:11pm
by Kurt Sansone
The identity of the dead man can only be established after the autopsy
A heavily decomposed body of a man has been found in the vicinity of a wedding hall in Birżebbuġa, opposite Għar Dalam.

The unidentified body was discovered at around 6:30pm with sources saying that identification will only be possible after the autopsy.

A magisterial inquiry is underway.

The gruesome discovery comes more than two weeks after an elderly man suffering from dementia went missing from St Vincent de Paul residence in Luqa.

Over the past weeks, the police had also been searching for another elderly man who went missing from Żejtun.

