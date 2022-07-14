Man’s decomposed corpse found in Birżebbuġa

A heavily decomposed body of a man has been found in the vicinity of a wedding hall in Birżebbuġa, opposite Għar Dalam.

The unidentified body was discovered at around 6:30pm with sources saying that identification will only be possible after the autopsy.

A magisterial inquiry is underway.

The gruesome discovery comes more than two weeks after an elderly man suffering from dementia went missing from St Vincent de Paul residence in Luqa.

Over the past weeks, the police had also been searching for another elderly man who went missing from Żejtun.