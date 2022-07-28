Judge ups architects' punishment over Miriam Pace's death

The Criminal Court has increased the punishment meted out last year to the two architects found guilty of causing the death of Miriam Pace.

Pace died in the rubble of her Santa Venera home, which collapsed in March 2020 as a result of construction works being carried out on a site next door to her residence.

Last year, architects Roderick Camilleri of Rabat and Anthony Mangion of Gżira had been found guilty of causing Pace’s death through negligence and of causing damage to neighbouring buildings.

Camilleri had additionally been convicted of making false declarations to the public authorities. The court of Magistrates had sentenced Camilleri to 480 hours of community service together with a €10,000 fine, and Mangion to 400 hours of community service and an €8,000 fine.

The Attorney General had subsequently filed an appeal to the sentence.

In a decision delivered this morning, Mr. Justice Aaron Bugeja upheld that appeal and modified the punishment handed to Camilleri, revoking the €10,000 fine and imposing a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years instead. The 480-hour community service order was confirmed on appeal.

The AG’s appeal was also upheld with regards to Anthony Mangion’s acquittal with regards to the charge of having been absent from a site where dangerous works were being carried out. The Criminal Court today found him guilty of that offence and increased his punishment by revoking the €8,000 fine that he had originally been ordered to pay and instead sentenced him to 15 months in prison, suspended for two years.

Mangion’s 400-hour community service order was also confirmed by the judge.

Lawyers Etienne Savona and Abigail Caruana Vella appeared for the Office of the Attorney General.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi represented the architects.

The Pace family's lawyer David Bonello was also present for the sitting.