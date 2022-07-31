menu

Woman hospitalised after motorcycle accident in Sliema

The woman lost control of her motorcycle while driving past Tigne Point

nicole_meilak
31 July 2022, 5:42pm
by Nicole Meilak

A 31-year-old woman was grievously injured on Sunday afternoon after suffering an accident while driving a motorcycle.

The woman, of Hungarian nationality, had to be taken to Mater Dei Hospital at around 1:45pm.

She was driving through Tigne Point in Sliema when she lost control of the Yamaha motorcycle. 

Later in the day, she was certified to be suffering grievous injuries.

Police are investigating the case.

Nicole Meilak joined MaltaToday in 2020 as a journalist
