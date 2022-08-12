Body of missing diver recovered off St Paul's Islands

Updated at 10.45am

Christian Degabriele, a 35-year-old soldier from Għaxaq lost his life in a diving incident on Thursday.

He was reported missing on Thursday at around 5.30pm, whilst he was diving in the area between Buġibba and St Paul’s Islands.

A search was conducted by the Armed Forces of Malta and the Civil Protection Department, with the body being recovered at around 8.45am in the St Paul’s Islands area.

The search involved a dinghy, a helicopter and scuba divers, and continued throughout Friday morning.

Degabriele was a Sergeant with the AFM.

Magistrate Monica Vella is leading an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.