Police arrest man behind Qormi arson attack

The man allegedly set fire to two cars in Qormi last Saturday

karl_azzopardi
22 August 2022, 6:57pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo

The police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with two arson attacks.

The incident happened on Saturday 20 August at around 5am, when the police received a report that vehicles in Triq ix-Xitwa, Qormi were on fire.

After Civil Protection Department officers managed to control the flame, the police’s major crimes department, launched its investigations.

Investigations led to the arrest of the 36-year-old man who resides in Valletta.

Magistrate Nadine Lia has launched an inquiry. The man will be charged in the coming days.

