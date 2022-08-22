Police arrest man behind Qormi arson attack
The man allegedly set fire to two cars in Qormi last Saturday
The police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with two arson attacks.
The incident happened on Saturday 20 August at around 5am, when the police received a report that vehicles in Triq ix-Xitwa, Qormi were on fire.
After Civil Protection Department officers managed to control the flame, the police’s major crimes department, launched its investigations.
Investigations led to the arrest of the 36-year-old man who resides in Valletta.
Magistrate Nadine Lia has launched an inquiry. The man will be charged in the coming days.