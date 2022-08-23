Man in hospital after losing control of e-kick scooter

A 20-year-old man was grievously injured on Monday evening after losing control of an e-kick scooter.

Police were alerted to an accident at 10:30pm at Triq San Pawl in St Paul's Bay.

As they arrived on the scene to carry out initial investigations, it appeared that a 20-year-old Serb had been driving an e-kick scooter when he lost control and suffered a collision with a wall.

A medical team was called to the site for help, after which the man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital in an ambulance for further treatment.

Later, it was established that he had suffered grievous injuries.

Police are still investigating the case.