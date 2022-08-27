Valletta couple charged with drug trafficking was robbed weeks prior to arrest

The Valletta couple accused of drug trafficking earlier in the week had been robbed of more than €2,000 in jewellery a few weeks prior.

On 7 August, a robbery occurred at the residence of Judith Bakoush and Murat Abdikadir Mohammed Nazwan at Old Hospital Street in Valletta.

The robbery led to a fight between Nazwan and the robbers, with Nazwan being slightly injured during the incident.

One of the perpetrators, Adnan Saed, a 29-year-old Libyan was arrested by the police, while the other one managed to flee.

Saed was arraigned in court on Saturday, facing charges of aggravated theft, slightly injuring Nazwan, attempted grievous bodily harm and carrying a knife without police licence.

He was charged with possession of a firearm with a licence, insulting and threatening a third party, breaching public peace and relapsing.

It is believed that Saed was also involved in a separate incident in Sliema on 10 August.

He plead not guilty to the charges but the defence did not make a request for bail, and he was remanded in custody by Magistrate Ian Farrugia.

Judith Bakoush and Murat Abdikadir Mohammed Nazwan, both 31 and residing in Valletta, were charged with trafficking cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and marijuana, as well as money laundering. Both Bakoush and Nazwan pleaded not guilty.

The arraignments came a day after the police stormed the properties in Old Hospital Street, Valletta and Triq it-Tigrija in Marsa, making 10 arrests.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit, Stephen Gulia and Jonathan Ransley prosecuted.

Lawyers Charles Mercieca and Gianluca Caruana Curran represented Saed.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb appeared for Mohammed and Bakoush.