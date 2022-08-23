Police raids in Valletta and Marsa lead to 10 arrests related to drug trafficking

Updated at 5pm with further details supplied by police

Ten people were arrested for drug trafficking after police raided properties in Valletta and Marsa on Tuesday.

Police said they had been observing the movement of a 30-year-old Maltese woman and 31-year-old foreign man, who were allegedly using two houses at Old Hospital Street in Valletta for drug preparation and trafficking.

The two main suspects were arrested at around 6:30am at Archbishop Street and subsequently the police raided the two properties.

The operation was led by the Drug Squad, who were assisted by the Special Intervention Unit, the Rapid Intervention Unit along with district and community police.

Six foreign men and another Maltese woman were also arrested during the raid.

Police said cocaine, cash, jewellery and items related to drug trafficking, were confiscated from the Valletta properties.

In a second related operation in Marsa, police raided a horse stable at Triq it-Tiġrija, where a 50-year-old Maltese man from Żejtun was arrested.

A search at the stable uncovered cannabis, cocaine and synthetic drugs, ready for trafficking.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella is leading an inquiry.

The arrested are expected to be arraigned in court over the next 24 hours.