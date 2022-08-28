Cyclist in hospital after being hit by car on Naxxar's Coast Road

A 42-year-old cyclist was rushed to hospital on Sunday after being hit by a BMW car on Naxxar's Coast Road.

The accident happened at around 7:45am. The cyclist, from Żebbuġ, was cycling with a group when he was hit by a car along the road.

A 37-year-old man from St Paul's Bay had been driving the car at the time of the accident.

The victim was taken to hospital, but his condition is unknown.

Police have closed off part of the Coast Road towards St Andrew's pending investigations.