Man dies in Ħal Far ploughing accident

A man died on Sunday morning after an accident with his plough machine in Ħal Far.

According to police, the accident happened at about 10:30am in a field in Ħal Far.

Despite efforts by a medical team to save him, the 51-year-old man from Mqabba was certified dead on the spot.

Members of the Civil Protection Department were also on site to help the man.

The police are investigating the accident and Magistrate Astrid May Grima is conducting an inquiry.