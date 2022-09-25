menu

Man dies in Ħal Far ploughing accident

Despite efforts by a medical team to save him, the 51-year-old man from Mqabba was certified dead on the spot

nicole_meilak
25 September 2022, 12:27pm
by Nicole Meilak
Photo: Malta Police Force
Photo: Malta Police Force

A man died on Sunday morning after an accident with his plough machine in Ħal Far.

According to police, the accident happened at about 10:30am in a field in Ħal Far.

Despite efforts by a medical team to save him, the 51-year-old man from Mqabba was certified dead on the spot. 

Photo: Malta Police Force
Photo: Malta Police Force

Members of the Civil Protection Department were also on site to help the man.

The police are investigating the accident and Magistrate Astrid May Grima is conducting an inquiry.

Nicole Meilak joined MaltaToday in 2020 as a journalist
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.