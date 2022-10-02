menu

Woman hospitalised after Msida car crash

27-year-old hospitalised after losing control of her car and crashing into a traffic sign

2 October 2022, 10:11am
by Karl Azzopardi
Photo: Karl Azzopardi/Mediatoday
A 27-year-old Italian woman has been hospitalised after a crash in Msida on Sunday morning.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli at around 7:30am.

The accident has resulted in light traffic in the area.

The driver, who resides in St Paul’s Bay, lost control of her Renault Clio and crashed into a sign post.

Her condition is still pending. Police investigations are ongoing.

