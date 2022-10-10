menu

Elderly man hospitalised in Mosta hit-and-run

Police are currently searching for the vehicle

karl_azzopardi
10 October 2022, 1:45pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
A 66-year-old Naxxar resident has been hospitalised after being involved in a hit-and-run in Mosta on Monday.

The accident happened at around 6:15am in Triq il-Bidnija.

Preliminary investigations by the police showed the man was hit by a vehicle which immediately left the site of the incident. The police are searching for the vehicle in question.

The man was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

