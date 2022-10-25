menu

69-year-old man dies in hospital after Żejtun car accident

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, but was confirmed dead few hours after

25 October 2022, 3:40pm
by Marianna Calleja

A 69-year-old man has died in hospital after being hit by a van in Żejtun on Tuesday morning.

The police said preliminary investigations showed an Isuzu Elf was being driven by a 62-year-old man. Both men reside in Żejtun.

The accident happened at around 9am in Triq Xrobb l-Għaġin, limits of Żejtun. 

A medical team was called to the site of the accident and took the man to hospital but he died a few hours later.

Duty magistrate Josette Demicoli has launched an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.

