Żejtun collision leaves motorcyclist grievously injured

A 57-year-old man was seriously injured in Żejtun on Wednesday morning after a collision with a car.

Police said that the man, from Birżebbuġa, was riding an Aprilia Sport City motorcycle when the collision took place with a Toyota Passo driven by a 66-year-old man from Żejtun.

The accident happened at 11:00am at Triq Alfredo Cachia Zammit, corner with Triq l-Isqof Antonio Zahra.

A medical team was called on site to assist the drivers and the motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei Hospital in an ambulance.

Later, he was certified to be grievously injured.

Police investigations are still ongoing.