Young man hospitalised following Gudja accident
22-year-old BMW driver grievously injured in Saturday evening traffic accident
A 22-year-old BMW driver was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Saturday evening.
The police said the accident happened at around 10:30 pm in Triq Ħal Tarxien, Gudja.
Preliminary investigations by the police showed the 22-year-old’s BMW 320D was involved in an impact with a Toyota Yaris driven by a 25-year-old Italian man who resides in Marsascala.
He was administered first-aid at the site of the accident, and was later transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.