Young man hospitalised following Gudja accident

A 22-year-old BMW driver was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Saturday evening.

The police said the accident happened at around 10:30 pm in Triq Ħal Tarxien, Gudja.

Preliminary investigations by the police showed the 22-year-old’s BMW 320D was involved in an impact with a Toyota Yaris driven by a 25-year-old Italian man who resides in Marsascala.

He was administered first-aid at the site of the accident, and was later transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.