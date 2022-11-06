menu

Car bursts into flames after collision on Burmarrad road

Man seriously injured after car crash that saw vehicle burst into flames

6 November 2022, 10:42am
by Kurt Sansone
The Toyota Vitz burst into flames after the collision with another vehicle (Photo: Police)
A 63-year-old Birkirkara resident was seriously injured after his car burst into flames following a collision on Burmarrad road on Sunday morning.

Police said the car crash happened at 7am and involved a Honda Accord driven by a 28-year-old Nigerian resident at St Paul’s Bay and a Toyota Vitz driven by the injured man.

The Vitz is understood to have burst into flames upon impact. The car’s burnt shell was visible resting against the concrete barrier that separates the lanes, while the Honda stopped a few metres further up with a broken front wheel axle and damage to its passenger side.

The man driving the Vitz sustained serious injuries (Photo: Police)
The Honda Accord involved in the crash had a broken wheel axle (Photo: Police)
Civil Protection officers had to be called on site to put out the fire, while a medical team attended to the injured man.

Police said the man was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Duty magistrate Nadine Lia is conducting an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.

