Man, 32, dies in Sliema traffic accident

A 32-year-old Macedonian man died on Wednesday evening in a motorcycling accident in Sliema.

The police received a report of a traffic accident in Triq it-Torri, Sliema at around 11pm.

Preliminary investigations by the police showed there was an impact between an Isuzu D-Max driven by a 29-year-old Syrian man from Marsaskala and a Piaggio Vespa driven by the victim.

The motorcyclist was administered first-aid at the site of the accident, but despite being rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

A 33-year-old Macedonian man who was a passenger on the motorcycle is suffering from grievous injuries.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello has launched an inquiry, and police investigations are ongoing.