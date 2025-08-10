A planning reform based on consultation | Mark Mallia
Not every application [to regularise illegal development] will be accepted as this is not an automatic right. The Planning Authority will assess the applications against a set of criteria with a specific focus on whether the illegality caused harm to others
Col. Mark Mallia is head of secretariat to the Prime Minister of Malta
In the past weeks, the planning reform took centre stage as the government presented two bills in the House of Representatives. However, these proposals will continue to be improved through a consultation process within parliament and with the people.
This proposed reform was met with strong feedback and a healthy public debate. We explained how submissions made will help shape the decision-making process for this necessary yet delicate reform.
Two and a half years ago, Prime Minister Robert Abela had underlined the need to strengthen people’s right to appeal against a development permit. Work on the reform started in earnest, but in the spirit of doing things right, the reform took the time required to be shaped. To this effect, the government was criticised that it was taking far too long to implement the reform. The prime minister explained that the government was taking its time to ensure that a wider, efficient reform to address years of injustice would eventually be implemented.
Fast forward to today, the current proposed reform is based on clear parameters—more discipline, clarity, and certainty in the planning sector. A reform that employs unprecedented vigour against abuse, and a stronger emphasis on sustainable development.
With a draft in hand, we can now move forward. The discussion in parliament—the country's highest institution—will continue after the summer break. Parliamentarians shall discuss the proposals and draw their conclusions. But before that, the government shall also invite the public to give its ideas and proposals in what shall be a four-week public consultation process.
This process shall be coordinated by a working group specifically focused on this reform and led by my office. Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg and ministers Owen Bonnici, Clint Camilleri, Miriam Dalli, and Jonathan Attard will all be part of the group. We will be joined by the head of the public service, Principal Permanent Secretary Tony Sultana, and Cabinet Secretary Ryan Spagnol. Planning Authority Chief Executive Johann Buttigieg will attend the meetings as an observer.
This working group will not only examine and analyse submissions but will also meet with key stakeholders during the open public consultation period.
The public consultation will also encompass two draft legal notices which address the situation of those individuals who committed irregularities in the past. These individuals shall be asked to pay what’s due as fair compensation to the country.
Not every application will be accepted as this is not an automatic right. The Planning Authority will assess the applications against a set of criteria with a specific focus on whether the illegality caused harm to others.
Anyone can participate in this public consultation until Sunday, 7 September 2025, by visiting the konsultazzjoni.gov.mt site.
We are open to ideas and suggestions. There are no red lines. There are, however, points of principle to which we hold firmly, including that construction work does not start if an appeal is lodged on the approved permit; that fines against abuses will be stronger than ever; past irregularities shall be addressed and those responsible will have to carry the costs.
Funds raised from penalties on these illegalities shall be invested in environmental and public projects for the benefit of the community at large.
With this reform, the country will start a new page in planning–one which celebrates good practice and penalises those who disrespect public order and our environment.
This will be a strong message in favour of sensible and responsible planning that gives peace of mind and tranquillity to the people.