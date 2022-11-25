Three charged over Naxxar armed robbery

A court has remanded three people in custody on charges of having held up a man at gunpoint earlier this week, in a robbery which left the victim seriously injured.

The armed robbery took place on Wednesday in Naxxar, when a 26-year-old Serbian national had broken into an apartment, with the victim, a 42-year-old Dutchman inside, together with a 29-year-old French woman.

The thief is alleged to have tied up the occupants and demanded they hand over money and other items, at gunpoint. Over €2300 in cash and valuables were stolen in the robbery, during which the victim was also wounded with a knife, wielded by the thief, who was soon tracked down by the police.

Investigations indicated the woman who had been accompanying the victim in his apartment was, in fact, an accomplice, who conspired with the thieves to rob the victim.

Victor Markovic, 39, from Serbia, Vladimir Pajic, 26, from Serbia and Milica Kurcubic, 29, from France were arraigned before magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit this morning, charged with theft aggravated by violence, means and amount.

Markovic was also charged with having detained the victim against his will, causing the victim to suffer grievous injuries and being in possession of a firearm during the commission of an offence.

Kurucubic was additionally accused of filing a false police report and fabricating evidence.

The accused trio all entered not-guilty pleas. Bail was not requested.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit, Stephen Gulia and Ritienne Gauci prosecuted.

Lawyer Charmaine Cherret was defence counsel to Markovic, lawyer Joseph Bonnici appeared for Pajic and lawyer Shazoo Ghaznavi represented Kurubic. Lawyers Stefano Filletti and Maurice Meli represented the victim.