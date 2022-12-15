PN: Access to more human resources would address court delays

The Nationalist Party has urged Justice Minister Jonathan Attard to take immediate action to guarantee courts have all of the necessary human and financial resources so the judiciary can do its job properly.

The PN said an increase of staff at the Court Services Agency, including the allocation of personnel directly to judges and magistrates would help in addressing court delays.

“The Court Services Agency should raise its current employees’ wages and attract new people who are academically competent and knowledgeable about legal and procedural practises,” the PN said.

It emphasised that an “inefficient and ineffective” judicial system places an unfair burden on families and companies while undermining the country's competitiveness.

“When the government fails to invest in our country's justice system, it chooses not to follow the Rule of Law and makes it difficult for citizens to exercise their rights,” the PN said.

This statement was made in light of the country's justice system, which, according to PN, is “deteriorating”, with hundreds of cases being postponed.

According to PN, the most recent incident occurred on Thursday, when the Juvenile Court, had to postpone cases which were scheduled to be heard that day.

This hearing was postponed because the Court lacked the required two Court Assistants to carry out its duties under the law.

All of this, according to PN, is unacceptable in a country based on the rule of law. "This is violating citizens' right to access to justice," the PN concluded.