Marsa shovel attack victim declines to testify against his alleged attacker

A man who had been hit in the head with a shovel during an assault outside a Marsa garage last year has refused to testify against his alleged aggressor.

The compilation of evidence against Khaled Eddali from Libya continued before magistrate Monica Vella on Tuesday with a second victim of the 7 November 2021 attack taking the witness stand.

Eddali is accused of, amongst other offences, the attempted murder of a Syrian man, Abdelaziz Marzouk, whom he allegedly assaulted with a one metre-long metal bar. Marzouk was struck in the head, arms and legs. The victim, who told the court last year that he had spent 14 days “asleep” in hospital as a result of the assault, had also been robbed of his mobile phone and around €60 in cash, he said.

When the case continued before magistrate Monica Vella this morning, two police constables gave evidence about their involvement in the investigation, which was limited to guarding the crime scene and escorting Eddali to a clinic for treatment.

Another man wounded by the accused during the incident was also due to testify today. Mohammed Abdel Rashid, an Msida resident from Somalia took the witness stand last today.

In a previous sitting the court had heard a court expert testify that Rashid, an Msida resident from Somalia, had suffered blunt trauma injuries to his head, allegedly after being struck with a shovel with such force that the implement broke. In his conversation with the expert, Rashid had not identified the person who had dealt him the blow.

Before Rashid began testifying today, the court was advised to caution the witness, which it proceeded to do. “You have the right to choose to testify and also the right to choose not to testify so as not to incriminate yourself,” explained the magistrate.

“I want to protect myself and my rights,” replied the witness, declining to testify.

The case was adjourned to February.

Inspector Roderick Attard Omar Zammit and Lydon Zammit

Eddali’s lawyer was not in court today, having previously informed the court that he would not be able to attend.

Prosecutors Etienne Savona and Darlene Grima represented the Office of the Attorney General.