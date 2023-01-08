Armed man escapes with cash after Qormi holdup

The police are searching for the perpetrator behind a holdup at a shop in Qormi.

The incident happened at around 3am on Sunday morning, when the man, with his face covered, and armed with a knife, entered the establishment and told the cashier to hand over the shop’s cash.

The man left the site of the holdup soon after, with the cashier sustaining no injuries.

Duty magistrate Leonard Caruana has launched an inquiry, and police investigations are ongoing.