Gozitan man found dead in Għasri died a natural death, police say

A Gozitan man who was found dead in Għasri on 30 January died as a result of natural causes, police said on Thursday.

In an update, police said that the autopsy conducted on Michael Meilak, the victim, suggests that this was a natural death.

Nonetheless, police investigations and a magisterial inquiry remain ongoing.

Meilak's lifeless body was found in Għasri, Gozo on Monday morning. He was found on the ground, in a private road on Triq il-Knisja, with visible injuries to his head.

A medical team went on site to provide first aid, but he was certified dead on the spot.

Magistrate Brigitte Sultana is presiding over the inquiry