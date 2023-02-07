[LIVE] Roderick Cassar held knife to Bernice's throat on Mother's Day, court hears
The court will continue to hear evidence on Tuesday against Roderick Cassar, charged with the wilful femicide of his estranged wife Bernice
The compilation of evidence against Roderick Cassar, 42 from Qrendi, continues on Tuesday after he was charged with the wilful femicide of his estranged wife Bernice.
Bernice Cassar was shot in the face and chest by her former husband while driving to work last November. According to previous court testimony, he dragged her out of her car "like a rag doll" and threw her to the ground before shooting her.
Bernice Cassar had filed several reports of domestic violence against her husband and even moved out of the family home with her children in May.
On the eve of her murder, she had filed another police report, claiming her husband had breached a protection order issued by the court in July.
The witness said that Bernice had recently told her that he had started to tell her that she was being unfaithful. She heard the accused telling her that she is seeing someone else and as previously explained, the witness had intervened, vouching for Bernice. Nicole Meilak
Debono suggested that the witness would involve herself in the arguments, and she replied that she did. Nicole Meilak
"We would love him [the accused] like one of ours. He helped us," says the woman. Nicole Meilak
He asks whether the victim had ever objected to the accused spending time with his family and the children. To the best of her knowledge she hadn't, replied the witness. Nicole Meilak
Debono asks whether the accused had ever beaten the children. He hadn't, said the witness, but added that his son was his favourite. Nicole Meilak
“Her children were her treasure. She left the house not only for her own sake but also for her children's because she didn't want to leave them in that violence." Nicole Meilak
The next day he had sent the witness a phone message assuring the aunt that he would not harm her. Nicole Meilak
“He told his son that, on Wednesday, he would be in prison.” Nicole Meilak
But because she told him that she would not be able to visit him the next day because of work, he had dented the door of her car with his knee. Bernice was very scared after this incident and had asked for a protection order. Nicole Meilak
The accused then went up to Bernice, who was showering, telling her that she had brought this upon herself. After showering, she washed the floor, picked up her work laptop and ran away to the aunt's house. Nicole Meilak
"I told him, 'Roderick, go to bed, listen to me.' I was worried, he was enraged." Nicole Meilak
“They were afraid of the accused, who wanted to go out with his friends. She didn't want him to do this, she was a family woman... the children were her priority. They never lacked anything." Nicole Meilak
In total, Bernice filed three domestic violence reports in the five months preceding her murder. The last report was filed on the eve of her murder after Roderick published a post on Facebook, writing among other things that “revenge is a must”, together with Bernice’s name and that of a male colleague of hers. Nicole Meilak