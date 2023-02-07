[LIVE] Roderick Cassar held knife to Bernice's throat on Mother's Day, court hears

The compilation of evidence against Roderick Cassar, 42 from Qrendi, continues on Tuesday after he was charged with the wilful femicide of his estranged wife Bernice.

Bernice Cassar was shot in the face and chest by her former husband while driving to work last November. According to previous court testimony, he dragged her out of her car "like a rag doll" and threw her to the ground before shooting her.

Bernice Cassar had filed several reports of domestic violence against her husband and even moved out of the family home with her children in May.

On the eve of her murder, she had filed another police report, claiming her husband had breached a protection order issued by the court in July.