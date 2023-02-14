Woman admits to grievously injuring stranger in drunken assault

A woman has been fined €4,000 and handed a suspended prison sentence after admitting to grievously injuring a man on Sunday and violently resisting arrest.

Ukrainian national Halyna Motruk, 27, who lives in St. Paul’s Bay, appeared under arrest before magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo on Tuesday, charged with grievously injuring a man during the night of February 12, in Triq Efesu at St. Paul’s Bay.

Motruk was also charged with being drunk and incapable of taking care of herself in a public place, disturbing the repose of inhabitants with rowdy behaviour, as well as violently resisting three police officers during the execution of their duties. She was also accused of refusing to give or giving false details to police officers, and disobeying their lawful orders.

Police inspector Warren Galea, prosecuting, exhibited a copy of CCTV footage of the incident. It is understood that the two parties do not know each other.

The woman pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

The Court advised the accused that the charges carried up to seven years of imprisonment and a fine of up to €4,000, giving the woman time to reconsider.

Motruk confirmed her plea nonetheless.

Lawyer Daniel Buttigieg, defence counsel, explained that the incident had been sparked by an exchange of “unrepeatable” words involving Motruk and the man, which had spiralled out of control and led to the incident in question. The woman had also been drunk at the time. He argued for his client to be given a suspended sentence, in view of the woman’s clean criminal record.

After spending some minutes composing the sentence, the court declared Motruk to be guilty on her own admission and sentenced her to imprisonment for two years, which were suspended for four years, also ordering her to pay a €4,000 fine, payable in monthly instalments within three years.

In addition to this, the court prohibited the woman from approaching the man she assaulted or the officers involved, on pain of incurring a €1,000 penalty.