Pedestrian injured after car crashes into pole in Marsascala

Two men were injured following a traffic accident in Triq Sant’ Antnin, Marsaskala in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The police were patrolling the area when they discovered a vehicle on the sidewalk and several people in need of assistance.

Police said that around 12:00am, a 22-year-old from Santa Venera lost control of his Ford Fiesta and collided with a pole, resulting in a 30-year-old man from St Paul's Bay being also hit.

Two passengers were in the car, a 22-year-old woman from Ħaż Żabbar and a 23-year-old woman from Marsascala.

A medical team on-site assisted the police, but both men were taken to Mater Dei for additional treatment

They were later certified as having suffered from grievous injuries, while the women were left with minor injuries.

Police investigations are underway.