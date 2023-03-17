Motorcyclist in hospital after Swieqi traffic collision

A 24-year-old man is in hospital with grievous injuries after a traffic accident in Triq il-Keffa, Swieqi.

According to police, the victim was driving a Honda CBF125 when he suffered a collision with a Toyota Passo driven by an 88-year-old man from Swieqi.

The victim, who lives in St Paul’s Bay, was given first aid by a medical team on the site of the accident before being taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

His injuries were deemed to be of a grievous nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.