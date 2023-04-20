Man hospitalised after Isla fight

A 41-year-old man from Bormla was hospitalised after an argument broke out in Isla on Wednesday afternoon.

The police said at around 3:15pm their assistance was needed in Triq il-Ħabs l-Antik, Isla.

Preliminary investigations revealed a fight broke out between the 41-year-old man, a 43-year-old man from Isla, and a 41-year-old woman also from the locality.

The man from Bormla sustained injuries during the argument, and was administered first-aid by a medical team, before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further care. He sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.