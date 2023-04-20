menu

Man hospitalised after Isla fight

Man sustains grievous injuries after argument breaks out in Isla on Wednesday afternoon  

karl_azzopardi
20 April 2023, 9:21am
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
File photo

A 41-year-old man from Bormla was hospitalised after an argument broke out in Isla on Wednesday afternoon.

The police said at around 3:15pm their assistance was needed in Triq il-Ħabs l-Antik, Isla.

Preliminary investigations revealed a fight broke out between the 41-year-old man, a 43-year-old man from Isla, and a 41-year-old woman also from the locality.

The man from Bormla sustained injuries during the argument, and was administered first-aid by a medical team, before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further care. He sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.