Man charged over Sliema assault out on bail

A man who in 2018 was jailed for injuring a Paceville bouncer with a samurai sword, was back in the dock this afternoon for assaulting a man at a Sliema beach club.

Mohamed Ali Ahmed Elmusraty, 31, was charged with causing grievous injuries to another man during a fight at Sliema’s Medasia Playa at 10pm last Sunday.

Back in 2016, the Libyan national was charged with the attempted murder of three nightclub bouncers whom he attacked with Samurai swords in a bizarre incident in St. George's Street in Paceville.

Elmusraty, who also resides in Sliema, denied charges, insisting he was acting in self-defence and did not know the victim. His lawyers also presented evidence showing he had broken his nose during the altercation.

The prosecution charged the accused with having breached his bail conditions, imposed on him over a separate crime in 2019.

Despite the breach, he was granted bail against a €5,000 deposit, and a €10,000 guarantee. The magistrate also ordered the accused return home between 9pm and 6am each day He was also ordered to sign a bail book every day at the St Julian’s police station.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb represented the accused.