BOV warns customers of scam phone calls by fraudsters pretending to be employees

Bank of Valletta has issued a warning urging customers to be wary of scam phone calls being made by fraudsters pretending to be bank employees.

The fraudsters are making calls that seem to be originating from the BOV number 2131 2020. However, these are not legitimate calls and do not originate from the bank.

Scammers are using a technique called spoofing to disguise fraudulent communication as coming from a trusted source. Victims are being told that 'suspicious transactions' have been noted on their cards or their accounts.

This is designed to trick them into taking 'action' by giving out sensitive financial information such as bank account numbers, passwords, card details, or authorising financial transaction.

“It is important to keep in mind that BOV employees will never ask for account or card numbers in full, card CVV details (the three digits at the back of the card), card PINS, internet or mobile banking passwords, codes, signatures, one-time passwords, or multi-factor authentication,” BOV said. “Bank employees will never ask customers for information that leads them to carry out financial transactions over the phone. It is important not to give out sensitive information over the phone, or through any links received via SMS.”

The Bank urges the public to be vigilant and cautious at all times. When in doubt customers are urged to contact the Bank immediately.

Calling the number 2131 2020 will direct them to the legitimate BOV Customer Service Centre, where they can verify any calls that they have received.