Malta ranks top for LGBTIQ+ protection

Malta has ranked first in Europe for LGBTIQ+ protection and human rights, despite the country’s overall score drop.

A score of 89% was assigned to Malta, 13% ahead of the country that ranked second on the list. Malta last year was assigned a score of 93.8%.

Reacting to the report, the parliamentary secretary for reforms and equality said Malta provides legal protection in various areas of equality and non-discrimination, such as hate crimes and hate speech, legal gender recognition, intersex, civil society and asylum.

It also said government is striving to provide more protection for LGBTIQ+ persons, by enacting legislation which prohibits discrimination and the creation of an equality body.

“With the continuous efforts and collaboration of social partners including civil society to continue to reach the goals ours for an increasingly equal Malta. I am convinced that this government will continue to work until this is accomplished,” parliamentary secretary for reforms and equality Rebecca Buttigieg said.

The human rights directorate said it will continue to work on mproving and implementing legislation and policies to protect the rights of LGBTIQ+ persons, by also education and removing any prejudice or hatred, the statement read.