Police turn to public for help to find man wanted to appear in court

karl_azzopardi
17 May 2023, 11:38am
by Karl Azzopardi
Aldiar Sarmiento Rojas (right) is wanted to appear in court
The police are asking the public for any information on Aldiar Sarmiento Rojas, who is wanted to appear in court.

In a message disseminated on social media, the police have asked people who may know the whereabouts of the man to send a private message or call police headquarters on 21224001 and quote number 15/2023.

Information can also be given anonymously.

