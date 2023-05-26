Man seriously injured in quad bike accident

A 25-year-old man has been seriously injured during a quad bike accident in Għarb, Gozo, on Friday afternoon.

The accident took place at around 7pm in Wied il-Mielaħ.

The police said the man, British, lost control of a quad bike and flipped over.

He was taken to Gozo General Hospital, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

Duty magistrate Brigitte Sultana opened an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.