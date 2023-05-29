Police looking for man behind St Paul’s Bay holdup
Man threatens gaming shop assistant before fleeing with cash
The police are looking for a man behind a holdup at a gaming shop in St Paul’s Bay on Monday.
The incident happened at around noon, when the man wearing a hooded top entered the shop in Triq il-Qrol and demanded cash from a 21-year-old shop assistant, who he threatened with a knife.
The shop assistant was not hurt in the accident.
Duty magistrate Elaine Mercieca has launched an inquiry, and police investigations are ongoing.