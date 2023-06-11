menu

Teen reported missing, police appeal for information

Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating Kurt Muscat, 18, who has been reported missing

marianna_calleja
11 June 2023, 6:15pm
by Marianna Calleja
Teen Kurt Muscat, reported missing
Teen Kurt Muscat, reported missing

Kurt Muscat, 18, has been reported missing to the police, who are asking the public for information on his whereabouts.

Anyone with information on Muscat and his whereabouts can speak to police, anonymously or otherwise, by calling Police General Headquarters at 21224001 or 119.

People can also go to their nearest police station to give information.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.