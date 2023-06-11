Teen reported missing, police appeal for information
Kurt Muscat, 18, has been reported missing to the police, who are asking the public for information on his whereabouts.
Anyone with information on Muscat and his whereabouts can speak to police, anonymously or otherwise, by calling Police General Headquarters at 21224001 or 119.
People can also go to their nearest police station to give information.