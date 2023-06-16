Man dies diving in Għajnsielem

A 67-year-old German diver, died today after finding himself in difficulty while swimming at Xatt l-Aħmar, in Għajnsielem, Gozo.

According to a police statement, the man found himself in difficulty at about 8:15pm, and was brought ashore by people who saw him.

The man was conveyed to Gozo General Hosptial by ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

The Police and the Civil Protection Department were involved in the operation.

Magistrate Brigitte Sultana is leading an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.