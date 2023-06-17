Man arrested for aggravated cocaine possession to be arraigned

A 36-year-old man has been arrested and will be arraigned on drug-trafficking charges following a tip-off and a chase.

Around 11:30pm, police were informed of a suspicious man that could be carrying drugs in Triq Wilga, St Julian.

The Englishman was observed and approached by police, and upon seeing this, the suspect tried to run away from the scene. After he was caught by the police, a search in his pouch revealed cash and a mobile phone, and he was subsequently arrested and taken to the St Juliian police station.

After a more intensive search, a bag was found in the man's underwear containing around 17 small packages containing cocaine.

Police also searched the hotel room where he had been residing, where 20 more small packages containing cocaine were found in a bag under his bed. In total, the police found around 60 grams of cocaine with a street value of around €3,000.

The Englishman is expected to be arraigned at 2:30pm in front of Magistrate Dr Victor Axiak.