Man hospitalised, woman and two children suffer minor injuries in Mġarr collision

A car collision involving two other parked vehicles on Saturday night left a man in serious condition, while a woman and two children sustained minor injuries.

The incident occurred at around 11:30pm on Sir Temi Zammit Street, Mġarr, according to the police.

The man, aged 39 and a resident of Qormi, along with the two children, a nine-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl, were passengers in a Toyota Vitz driven by a 37-year-old woman from Qormi.

Emergency medical assistance was provided at the scene, and subsequently, the victims were transported to a hospital for further treatment.

The police investigations into the matter are ongoing.