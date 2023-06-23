Alleged domestic violence victim begs court to drop charges against "loving father"

The prosecution of a 43-year-old man accused of kicking his partner and locking her in a room has been cancelled after the victim begged the court to stop proceedings against the “loving father” of their two children.



When the case continued before Magistrate Abigail Critien on Friday, the defendant’s partner implored the court to drop the case against her partner, saying that there had only been a single violent incident in their 25 years together.



The man was charged with having slightly injured the woman, held her against her will, and threatened her in an incident on May 16. He is understood to have kicked the woman, before locking her in the bedroom, after an argument about the couple’s finances.



During the first sitting after the man’s arraignment, the woman informed the court that she did not want to testify against her partner and had asked to withdraw her report about the incident because she was forgiving him.



She told the magistrate that the man was a loving father and a respectful partner. The court upheld the request and declared the case could not proceed further.



Inspector Sherona Buhagiar appeared for the prosecution. Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel while lawyer Jacob Magri appeared parte civile for the woman.