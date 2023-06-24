Man arrested with €880,000 worth of drugs in St Paul’s Bay residence
A man was arrested on Friday, in connection with a 54kg haul of cannabis from a residence in St Paul’s Bay
A man has been arrested in connection with a 54kg haul of cannabis on Friday, the police said on Saturday.
Officers made the discovery following an operation at a residence in St Paul’s Bay.
Police surrounded the residence, searched it and arrested the 48-year-old Italian man.
The haul carries an estimated street value of €880,000, the police said.
The man is scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday afternoon in a court presided by magistrate Gianella Camilleri Busuttil.
He is currently being held at police headquarters in Floriana.