Man arrested with €880,000 worth of drugs in St Paul’s Bay residence

A man was arrested on Friday, in connection with a 54kg haul of cannabis from a residence in St Paul’s Bay

marianna_calleja
24 June 2023, 11:32am
by Marianna Calleja
Photo: Malta Police Communication
A man has been arrested in connection with a 54kg haul of cannabis on Friday, the police said on Saturday.

Officers made the discovery following an operation at a residence in St Paul’s Bay. 

Police surrounded the residence, searched it and arrested the 48-year-old Italian man.

The haul carries an estimated street value of €880,000, the police said.

The man is scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday afternoon in a court presided by magistrate Gianella Camilleri Busuttil. 

He is currently being held at police headquarters in Floriana.  

