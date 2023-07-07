Pensioner gets four years’ jail for defiling 10-year-old at Mistra Bay

A pensioner from Birkirkara has been jailed and inscribed on the sex offenders register after he admitted to defiling a 10-year-old boy while swimming at a public beach.

61-year-old Raymond Barbara was arraigned before Magistrate Ian Farrugia on Friday, in connection with the sexual assault of the boy at Mistra Bay yesterday afternoon.

Police Inspectors Ryan Vella and Dorianne Tabone, assisted by prosecutor Darlene Grima, charged Barbara with corruption of a minor, aggravated by the fact that the victim is under 12 years of age, sexual activity with a minor, subjecting a child to unwanted acts of physical intimacy and offending public morals in a public place.

Barbara is understood to be an acquaintance of the boy’s grandmother. Whilst swimming next to the child, he attempted to embrace him. His interest in the boy took a more sinister turn once they returned to the beach when Barbara pinned the 10-year-old to the side of his van, groped him and kissed him on the lips. Afterwards he had handed the minor a €10 note, having previously chatted with the boy about saving money.

Barbara pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to imprisonment for four years and three months. He was also placed on the sex offenders register.

Lawyer Brandon Kirk Muscat assisted the defendant as legal aid counsel.